Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday

A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday.

Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Grant-Mayo is accused of shooting multiple rounds at the victim’s vehicle as the victim was attempting to leave after an argument, the spokesperson said. It is believed that the defendant and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.

This incident occurred on Ivy Avenue in Dayton, the spokesperson said.

Grant-Mayo is not in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12th., according to the Grand Jury report.