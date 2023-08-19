Woman accused of shooting Red Roof Inn clerk, firing into stranger’s hotel room, Ga. police say

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting at a hotel.

Chatham County police officials said on Friday, just after 1 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting at the Red Roof Inn on Argyle Road.

When officers arrived, they found a hotel clerk who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Witnesses told police that the suspect approached the front desk, shot the clerk, pointed the gun at another bystander and fired once into a hotel room that two people occupied.

The two people in the hotel room were not injured, according to police.

Authorities identified the suspect as 24-year-old Alshanae Collins. Police added that she had been staying at the hotel for several weeks.

Police said Collins did not know the two people in the hotel room she shot into.

Collins was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm while in commission of a crime.

The motive is still under investigation.

