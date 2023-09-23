Woman accused of shooting Tri-Cities man in their home during an argument

A Richland woman is accused of shooting a man in her home on the 1900 block of Cypress Place early Saturday morning.

Both live in the home, although a police report did not say what their relationship was.

At about 1:20 a.m. a 911 call was made, and police and medics arrived to find a man shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital.

The woman left the house and was placed under arrest, according to a Richland Police Department report.

The two had been arguing when the woman reportedly shot the man, according to police.

She was booked into the Benton County, Wash., jail.

Although police did not name the suspect, the jail roster shows that Sonya Solis, 42, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on suspicion of first degree felony assault related to an incident involving arrest by Richland Police around 1:20 a.m..