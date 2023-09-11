Woman accused of shoplifting less than $10 from Ga. Chevron charged with 4 felonies

A metro Atlanta woman who police say stole less than $10 from a Fayetteville Chevron station ended up with four felony charges, according to The Fayetteville Citizen.

Mbeti Ndonga, 40, was arrested on Sept. 3 at the Chevron on S. Jeff David Drive.

Ndonga was initially accused of a misdemeanor shoplifting charge that amounted to $9, the Citizen reported.

When police tried to arrest her, Ndonga ended up hitting three officers several times and tried to get out of being handcuffed, according to the Citizen.

Those crimes led to three counts of simple battery against an officer and one count of obstruction of an officer, all of which are felonies.