Woman accused of smuggling three children into US for $500

Jul. 18—A woman remains in federal custody after she tried to smuggle three undocumented children across the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville claiming they were her grandchildren, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Maria Alicia Santos, whose age and place of residence are unclear, told U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers she was being paid $500 to smuggle the children from Matamoros to Brownsville.

Santos appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan who ordered she be held without bond. Her next court date is scheduled for July 27.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Santos on Friday attempted to enter the U.S. via the Gateway International Bridge. She gave the officers her Texas identification card and a copy of her birth certificate, the federal criminal complaint reads. She told the officers the children's ages — 8, 9, and 5 — and that they were her grandchildren who were born in Raymondville.

Santos and the children were referred to the CBP Passport Control Secondary for citizenship verification. Officers determined the children were not U.S. citizens but citizens of Mexico and had no authorization to enter the U.S., the federal criminal complaint stated.

It was also determined that Santos was not related to the children and that she was crossing them for monetary gain. CBP officers found $514 in her possession, the federal criminal complaint stated.