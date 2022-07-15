Woman accused of spitting on deputy during arrest

Jul. 15—TRAVERSE CITY — A COVID-19 positive suspect spit on an officer during an arrest for violating a bond agreement, according to an official from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Brian Giddis said they responded to a call on July 14 about a woman who was out on bond for an alleged domestic assault and was accused of violating the agreement by returning to a residence.

During the arrest deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said she said she was going to give them all COVID-19 and spit right into a deputy's face and coughed excessively on others.

Giddis said she has a printout from Munson Medical Center showing a positive COVID-19 test result. He said she was rapidly tested at the jail, and those results were positive as well.

She is currently facing charges for violating her bond agreement and assaulting a police officer.

The deputy who she directly spit on is still at work, and monitoring his symptoms, in accordance with the quarantining policy for the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. He did not have a positive test result as of July 15. Officials were unable to disclose his vaccination status or if he had previously had the virus.