Woman accused of stabbing 3-year-old found not guilty by reason of insanity

A Deerfield Township woman accused of stabbing a 3-year-old has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Xiaoyan Zhu, 47, is accused of using a ceramic knife to stab a child on the morning of March 4, 2021. Investigators said the attack happened as the preschooler was walking to his bus stop with an older sibling.

Zhu was indicted in April 2021 on charges of attempted aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault.

According to Enquirer Media Partner Fox 19, the mother of the 3-year-old testified she heard one of her sons yelling, and that's when she went outside and saw her son was injured.

"I start to hear my older son [name omitted] yelling, 'what are you doing, what are you doing,'" the mother explained in court.

The mom said when she got to the door, she saw Zhu standing over her 3-year-old with a knife.

The toddler was stabbed multiple times in his neck and back area, according to court records.

An investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office indicates that Zhu, during the alleged attack, stabbed the victim with enough force that the knife broke and the tip became lodged in the boy.

Officials said the three-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A psychologist that examined Zhu testified she thought strangers were monitoring her home and wanted to possibly hurt her family.

Zhu will return to Summit Behavioral Health, where she will undergo more evaluations.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman accused of stabbing a kid found not guiltily by reason of insanity