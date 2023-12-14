Woman accused of stabbing 79-year-old man to death and arson found competent to stand trial

Nichole Maks, who is charged with first-degree murder and arson of a dwelling, speaks to her defense attorney on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, during a hearing at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

A woman accused of killing a man and later pouring Mountain Dew on herself to try to foil police attempts to gather DNA samples from her was found Wednesday to be mentally competent to stand trial.

Nichole Maks, 36, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and arson of a dwelling.

Maks was accused of stabbing to death Michael Cerasoli, 79, inside a Daytona Beach home on July 12, 2023, before setting the second floor on fire.

During her arrest, police officers told Maks they were going to take some DNA samples from her. Maks then requested a drink and was given a can of Diet Mountain Dew, a report stated.

She started pouring the can over her head and hair in an attempt to interfere with the collection of evidence, a report stated

The incident with the Mountain Dew was not mentioned during the hearing before Circuit Judge Karen Foxman on Wednesday.

Maks, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and her hands handcuffed and secured to a belt, stood before Foxman. The judge explained that a mental health professional had found Maks competent.

Woman Found Competent

"He feels that you are competent at this point. In other words, he feels that you have the ability to understand the nature and consequences of what you are charged with,” Foxman said.

“Yes, your honor,” Maks said.

“You agree with that?” Foxman said.

“Yes, your honor,” Maks said.

Foxman also told her that the defense attorney said she was able to discuss the case and assist in any defenses.

“Yes, your honor,” Maks said.

The judge found her competent to proceed.

The next pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11.

Maks was being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Firefighters find victim

The investigation began after firefighters were called to a home at 622 Clark Street at 1:46 a.m. on July 1. They arrived to find smoke coming from a second-floor window.

At the top of the stairs, firefighters extinguished some clothes that were set on fire.

Firefighters then found Cerasoli on the floor in the smoke-filled area, the police report indicated. Minutes later, paramedics pronounced Cerasoli dead.

Cerasoli had suffered blunt force trauma to the back of his head and multiple stab wounds to his torso. A knife with blood on it was found near his body, police said.

The landlord told police that Maks lived with Cerasoli at the home, reports indicate. Police found Maks's cell phone on a window sill with a second knife on it, police said.

Police found Maks on July 1 at 3:30 a.m. near a restaurant at Ridgewood and Mason avenues, investigators said.

Maks was shoeless and bleeding from a toe. Maks was also holding a knife and a hammer. She told police she had walked to Ormond Beach and back.

Maks gave conflicting stories about where she lived and initially denied knowing Cerasoli. She then admitted seeing the victim a few times but denied being in the home at the time of the murder, police said.

She became agitated when she was asked about the fire, stopped talking, and asked for an attorney, the report states.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Woman accused in deadly stabbing, arson, found mentally competent