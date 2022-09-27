Woman accused of stabbing Akron man at Canton apartment complex

CANTON - A 29-year-old woman is facing two felony charges, accused of using a kitchen knife to stab a man in the chest.

The victim suffered a collapsed lung, according to jail records.

Police charged the woman with felonious assault and tampering with evidence. The stabbing occurred Friday night in an apartment in the Canton Towers complex at 131 Fifth St. NE.

The victim is a 30-year-old Akron man. The arrested woman has a Canton Township address.

When police arrived, "they were able to talk to him," said Lt. Dennis Garren of the Police Department. "It looks like they arrested her right there. It looks like they had a physical altercation which led to her stabbing him."

The woman is accused of trying to hide the knife from police officers, according to a complaint police filed in court.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Man stabbed in chest while in a downtown Canton apartment complex