Woman accused of stabbing father faces felony assault charge

Oct. 18—Prosecutors have charged a Flathead Valley woman with felony assault with a weapon after she allegedly stabbed her father below the armpit during an Oct. 12 disagreement in a motorhome outside Kalispell.

Ashley Nicole Dicker, 31, is scheduled to appear before Judge Dan Wilson in Flathead County District Court for her arraignment on Nov. 9. She is being held in the county jail with bail set at $80,000.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested Dicker after dispatchers routed first responders to a U.S. 93 South property about 4:37 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, according to court documents. They found Dicker and her father inside the motorhome, court documents said.

The victim told authorities that his daughter, previously homeless, had recently moved into the home to help care for her mother, according to court documents. That morning, the victim heard Dicker allegedly talking to herself and becoming increasingly agitated, eventually going into a rage. When he walked into the kitchen area to check in on her, Dicker reached into a cabinet and pulled out an object, court documents said.

Dicker allegedly swung the object, later identified as a foot-long knife with a gold metal handle, at the victim. He blocked her swing, but felt the knife drive into him beneath his armpit, court documents said.

Deputies found the knife, still stained with fresh blood, on a coffee table, according to court documents.

Dicker admitted to the stabbing, telling deputies that the victim and her mother had performed "sex magic" on her children, court documents said. She allegedly offered a different version later on, telling investigators that the couple tampered with her coffee and asked her to leave the camper. She decided to hold them hostage, she allegedly told deputies.

The reason the victim survived the attack, Dicker allegedly told deputies, was because he stepped backward after the stabbing.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

