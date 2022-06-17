Woman accused of stabbing husband in the chest appears in court

Jun. 16—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Chippewa Falls woman accused by authorities of stabbing her husband in the chest in October appeared in Chippewa County Court on Wednesday, where a judge determined that the felony case against her would move forward.

Ashley M. Dietrich, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury-domestic abuse. Dietrich, now of Thorp, posted a $100,000 cash bond in November. As terms of her release, she can't have any contact with the victim.

Chippewa Falls police officer Drew Zehm testified at the preliminary hearing. Defense attorney Matthew Krische pointed out to Zehm that a suicide note was also addressed to Dietrich's husband, which indicates she wasn't trying to kill him.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said her intentions don't matter; all that matter is he was seriously injured from a stab wound. Newell said the wound was so severe that the victim needed a blood transfusion to keep him alive during surgery.

After hearing from both attorneys, Judge James Isaacson bound Dietrich over for trial. An arraignment date was set for Aug. 1.

According to a police report last fall, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said officers were called to a home at 525 Old Eau Claire Road at 8:06 a.m. Oct. 15, 2021.

"Officers responded to a report of a male that had been stabbed in the chest," Kelm said. "We learned that he had been dropped off at a hospital."

The victim was later transferred to a hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Dietrich was located at the house, unconscious, and arrested without incident, Kelm said. She was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

"Based upon items located at the scene, it appeared that Ms. Dietrich attempted suicide," the criminal complaint states. "Also found at the residence was an eight-inch fixed blade kitchen knife next to the dresser on the south wall of the bedroom."

The officer found fresh blood on the knife blade.

The victim's t-shirt and sweatshirt were collected from the hospital, which showed a 2 1/2-inch vertical incision in the upper right chest area. The officer also found a suicide note.

When the officer later interviewed the victim, he said Dietrich was physically assaulting him and he needed to restrain her. He added that Dietrich had a history of being physical towards him.

Dietrich later told investigators she was only trying to harm herself, but the victim tried to get the knife away, and in doing so, he accidentally was cut. However, Dietrich could not explain how the victim was accidentally stabbed. She admitted to being suicidal.

Court records show the victim filed for divorce in November.

Dietrich was convicted in Bayfield County Court of reckless driving-endanger safety in May, stemming from an incident Aug. 8, 2020, and was ordered to pay a $456.50 fine. A charge of driving drunk with a minor in the vehicle was dismissed.