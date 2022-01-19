Woman accused of stabbing man in Dayton no longer faces charges

Jan. 18—A Montgomery County grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict a woman accused of stabbing a man during an argument over house keys in Dayton.

Police were called at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 6 to a report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 1400 block of McArthur Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Jamara Hall, 29, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, but the case has now been dismissed.

The victim said Hall grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the chest when they were arguing over house keys before he ran from the apartment to the building next door for help, according to the document.