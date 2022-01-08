Woman accused of stabbing man over house keys in Dayton

Jan. 8—Bail was set Friday at $25,000 for a woman accused of stabbing a man during an argument over house keys in Dayton.

Jamara Hall, 29, was arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Police were called at 8:15 a.m. Thursday to a report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 1400 block of McArthur Avenue, according to an affidavit.

A man at the building next door had a large amount of blood on his shirt and jacket from a stab wound.

"He was stabbed in the upper left chest below the collarbone," the affidavit stated, and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

The victim said Hall grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the chest when they were arguing over house keys before he ran from the apartment to the building next door for help, according to the document.

Hall remains in the Montgomery County Jail and is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing.