Woman accused of stabbing man with scissors in Marshall faces felony charges

MARSHALL — A woman is facing several felony charges after allegedly using scissors in an attempted homicide and fleeing police.

At about 4:45 p.m. Friday, officers from the Marshall Police Department responded to a reported assault at the McClellan Apartments near the intersection of West Drive and Verona Road. Initial reports indicated a man was bleeding and a woman had fled the scene with a small child in a black vehicle, police said.

Officers arrived to find a 49-year-old man who said he had been stabbed with scissors. The victim was transported to Oaklawn Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A short time later a vehicle crash was reported on Michigan Avenue near I-69 involving the suspect vehicle. The female driver fled the scene on foot, leaving a 2-year-old child in the car, police said. The child was not injured in the crash.

The female driver was ultimately apprehended by Marshall police with assistance from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department. The 31-year-old woman was taken to Oaklawn Hospital for treatment and subsequently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail where she awaits arraignment on charges of attempted homicide and child endangerment.

Additional charges will be sought for resisting arrest and assault, police said, as them woman allegedly resisted officers and assaulted an Oaklawn staff member while at the hospital.

