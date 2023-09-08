Woman accused of stabbing man in Waseca

Sep. 8—WASECA — A woman is accused of stabbing a man after he told her to leave his apartment Wednesday, according to charges filed in Waseca County.

Hailey Marie Thole, 24, of Cottage Grove, faces three felony assault charges in Waseca County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the man told police he knew Thole and she had been at his apartment since he picked her up from Treasure Island Casino on Sunday. He said he thought at first she was punching him after he told her to leave, but then noticed a knife and realized he was getting stabbed, according to the complaint.

The wounds were described as "significant" in the complaint, including a laceration on his back, a 6-inch slice on his forearm and more wounds on his left elbow and left shoulder/armpit area. Medical staff at the Waseca hospital told police he'd need to be transported to Rochester or Mankato for more treatment.

A detective reported locating a kitchen steak knife with blood and fatty tissue on it in the apartment, the complaint states.

Thole's initial appearance in court is set for Sept. 19.

