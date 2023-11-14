Woman accused of stabbing multiple people at Atlanta's airport, waives court hearing

DAMARIS MILTON

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The woman accused of stabbing multiple people at Atlanta’s airport last month waived her preliminary hearing on Monday.

Damaris Milton, 44, of Orlando, Florida, faces four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Milton is accused of stabbing taxi driver Selemon Melkamu during the 23-mile trip from the Kensington MARTA station to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on October 11. Melkamu says Milton stabbed him in the upper chest near his shoulder while passing the international sign for the airport on Interstate 285 south. She then grabbed his phone and threw it out the window and onto the interstate.

After arriving at the airport, Milton walked into the South Terminal. Police officers and a U.S. Deputy Marshal began following Milton. The woman was then observed swiping at a Delta employee with a knife.

Officers shouted commands to drop the weapon, but Milton refused to do so. An officer then tried to stop Milton with a Taser. However, she was wearing more than one pair of pants, and it had no effect.

Police say officers used pepper spray, but one of the officers slipped. Milton took the opportunity to bend down and stab him in the leg.

It was only then, another officer tackled her to the ground.

The taxi driver and injured police officer were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The injured Delta employee was transported to Emory Hospital. Milton was taken to Clayton County Jail. All were later released.

A motive behind the attacks was not given.

A bond hearing for Milton is scheduled for Friday morning. She is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail, without bond.