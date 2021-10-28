Woman accused of stabbing, murder during crime spree in Kansas City, Kansas, charged

An Independence woman faces 12 felony charges in Wyandotte County after she allegedly shot and killed a man during a crime spree Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Alyssa Leanne Arreola, 22, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, three counts of burglary, three counts of stealing a firearm and two counts of theft. She is currently being held in the Jackson County jail following her arrest in Kansas City, Missouri, that was prompted by an alert issued by area authorities of a dangerous person wanted for a series of crimes.

Along with murder, Arreola is accused of several crimes that appeared to be random in nature, including two home invasions and a stabbing that put a woman in the hospital.

The crime spree began early Wednesday morning with the theft of a car from the parking lot of the Legends shopping center in the 10500 block of Parallel Parkway that authorities believe took place around 7:30 a.m.

The same vehicle was involved in a traffic crash a few miles away at 83rd Street and State Ave. Arreola allegedly drove away from the scene of the crash, police said, when she was involved in another collision in the 7800 block of Tauromee Ave.

From there, Arreola allegedly ditched the car and fled on foot before invading the home of an elderly woman and stabbing her, police said. The woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Roughly three hours later, as police were still investigating the stabbing on Tauromee Avenue, officers were called to a shooting a few blocks away in the area of 79th Street and Sandusky Ave. There they found a man shot dead in the driveway of his home.

Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, told The Star initially that detectives believed the homeowner was shot and killed by the suspect after she possibly waited inside his home. That conclusion was based on early findings of the investigation.

The car of the slain man was later found in the 1400 block of Kansas City, Missouri, police have said. Arreola was taken into police custody nearby.

