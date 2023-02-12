Woman accused in stalking

Feb. 11—Police arrested an Odessa woman Tuesday after officers were told she reacted badly when told by her girlfriend she needed some space.

Brenda "Lillian" Turner, 32, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of stalking.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 21-year-old Verde Avenue resident called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 27 and said a woman was threatening to drive her car through his garage door if he didn't open it.

When officers arrived, the man said a woman he didn't know pulled into his driveway looking for his sister and screamed for him to open the garage door. He told officers he informed her his sister wasn't home and she needed to leave.

At that point, he said the woman, who was later identified as Turner, backed down the driveway, put her car into drive and accelerated toward him, the report stated.

Officers observed skid marks in the driveway that ended less than five feet from where the man had been standing, the report stated.

While speaking with the officers, the man's sister, 24, arrived home. According to the report, she informed officers she'd told Turner two days earlier their relationship was going too fast and she needed some space.

Turner reacted by sending her text messages that threatened her and her family, including one that said she was going to "end things once and for all" at the younger woman's workplace and another indicating she was outside the brother's work place, the report stated.

Turner was arrested on the warrants Tuesday and she was released the same day after posting surety bonds totaling $34,000.

The aggravated assault charge is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. The stalking charges are third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison.