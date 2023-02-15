Woman accused of starting Tally Ho Fire in Gunbarrel pleads not guilty

Feb. 14—The woman accused of starting the Tally Ho Fire in Gunbarrel has entered a not guilty plea in her case.

Helena Syrovatkova, 49, pleaded not guilty Monday in Boulder County Court to firing woods or prairie, according to online court records.

Syrovatkova is now set for a pre-trial conference on March 6.

The charge is a petty offense, and it carries a maximum of 10 days in jail and a fine of up to $300. Prosecutors can also file for restitution if she were to be convicted.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Syrovatkova lit a fire in a metal backyard fire pit on the night of April 18, and extinguished it that same evening.

At around noon the following day, Syrovatkova spread the ashes in a garden bed along the backyard fence of her property, believing the ashes were out and they would be good fertilizer.

A short time later, Syrovatkova was inside her home when she saw smoke and flames outside in the yard and called 911 and tried to extinguish the fire.

The fire spread to a field south of Tally Ho Trail and ultimately grew to 10 acres before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

While a few residents were evacuated, no injuries or damaged homes were reported. The charges account for damage to the yards and fences of eight residential properties as well as open space grassland.