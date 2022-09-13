Woman accused of stealing 3 Dayton-area identities to rack up more than $50K in loans

Sep. 13—A woman is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing the identifies of at least three Dayton-area women to get personal and car loans as well as a fake driver's license.

Tiffany Lewis, 29, appeared in U.S. District Court in Dayton Tuesday on Social Security number fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, according to the U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for Southern District of Ohio's Office.

The office is asking anyone who thinks they may have also been Lewis' victim to call the Social Security Office of the Inspector General's tip line at 1-800-269-0271.

In March and April 2021, Lewis reportedly stole the identities of two women to get around $8,000 in personal loans. She cashed the loans in Fairborn and Moraine and was photographed at each location, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

In June and July 2021 she allegedly used a third stolen identity to get a fake Ohio driver's license and a car loan of approximately $48,000. Lewis also is accused of using the identity to rent Chevrolet Silverado trucks on two different occasions from U-Haul in Dayton. One of the trucks was found at her home and was spray-painted black, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Lewis reportedly used the third identity to write fake checks worth more than $3,500 at a Menards in Fairborn. When a police officer questioned her, Lewis showed the fake license, which showed up as fraudulent in the officer's computer, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Lewis was arrested Tuesday prior to her court appearance.

The U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service and Dayton, Fairborn, Riverside and Whitehall police departments were involved in the investigation.