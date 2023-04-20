Woman accused of stealing $4K from elderly client

Apr. 20—JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Parker woman is accused of using her home healthcare client's debit card and checkbook to make more than $4,000 worth of purchases.

Shanon Leigh Calderone, 36, was charged Wednesday by state police with three counts of forgery, four counts of access device fraud and seven counts each of identity theft and financial exploitation of an older adult or care-depended person.

A man told police on Jan. 27 that he discovered fraudulent checks written from a joint checking account he shares with his 83-year-old mother, who lives in Jackson Township, according to the criminal complaint.

There were also multiple unauthorized transactions on his mother's debit card that is connected to the checking account.

Two of the checks were made payable to "Shanon Calderone" and a third for a man who rents out trailers. They were all signed with the Jackson Township woman's name, but each check had different handwriting.

Police said the forged checks totaled $3,520.

The woman's debit card records showed four unauthorized transactions totaling $650.14. The card was used between Jan. 23 and 26 at Shell Oil in Emlenton, Sheetz in Mercer and Walmart in Hempfield Township.

The son noted that Calderone is his mother's home health caregiver.

Police spoke to a representative of the trailer rental service on Jan. 27; he said that a woman named Shanon Calderone messaged him on Facebook about renting one.

The elderly woman met with police on Feb. 28 and confirmed that she did not write those checks nor use her debit card, as she was in the hospital at the time those transactions were made.

Soon after her hospitalization, the woman discovered that her purse and wallet were missing.

Police said the woman never authorized Calderone to use her checks or debit card.

Another caregiver who works with the woman told police that she saw Calderone with the checkbook in January. Calderone told her to go ahead and write checks and spend the money because their client "needs to get the money out."

Story continues

Video surveillance footage from Sheetz and the bank showed Calderone using the debit card.

Calderone has yet to appear before District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.