Woman accused of stealing $6,000 bike

Oct. 31—EAGLE LAKE — A Stewartville woman faces a felony burglary charge for allegedly stealing a $6,000 bicycle in Eagle Lake.

Barbara Jo Larson, 27, was charged last week in Blue Earth County District Court stemming from an incident Sept. 4.

A man reportedly had surveillance footage showing a woman going into his open garage and taking the bike from his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint. Police say they identified the woman as Larson.

The complaint states Larson is the suspect in additional burglary and theft complaints. Police reported recovering the man's bike after they secured a search warrant.