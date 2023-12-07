Woman accused of stealing car from California, running from deputies in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman is in custody after authorities say she stole a car from Oakland, Calif., and hid from deputies inside a vacant apartment in Washington County.

Karen Johnson, 55, faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude while driving a motor vehicle, attempting to elude on foot from a motor vehicle, and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Johnson was in possession of a Ford pickup with no plates that was reported by a witness in a parking lot at 3000 SW 187th Avenue on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the caller, the truck had “two people inside, not moving, and trash scattered around the vehicle” around 12:38 p.m.

When deputies contacted Johnson, they said she sped off and abandoned the truck near the intersection of Southwest 198th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway. A K9 unit found her in a vacant apartment unit nearby, officials say.

Police say Johnson refused to come out, but the K9 discovered her hiding behind a door. Before she was arrested, she was treated for a dog bite at the scene.

The passengers have yet to be identified or found.

