Woman accused of stealing CHP car in court

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Vallejo woman accused of stealing a California Highway Patrol car was in a San Francisco courtroom Thursday facing felony charges in another case for driving a stolen vehicle linked to a home invasion in Vallejo.

Vanessa Guerrero, 27, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property and unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle. San Francisco police said she was arrested on Feb. 6 after she was allegedly seen exiting a stolen vehicle. Prosecutors said that the vehicle was taken during a home invasion burglary hours earlier in Vallejo.

Maria Cleberg-Dickstein and her husband and child were asleep during the home invasion. She said she’s happy to have her husband’s truck back, but the thieves got away with a lot more than just the truck.

“My husband has a work vehicle that belongs to his company he works for, and we have our own personal vehicle, and they were able to take both of those because they had the keys from inside of our house,” Cleberg-Dickstein said.

“They stole our TVs, a lot of electronics, PS five, Nespresso machines, they raided our refrigerator. They got away with baby clothes, clothes, our clothes, and a lot of miscellaneous items,” Cleberg-Dickstein added.

Surveillance footage from neighboring properties shows someone checking for unlocked doors or unlocked vehicles. As of now, the home invasion remains under investigation, and no one, including Guerrero, has been arrested or charged in that case. But Guerrero is facing other trouble.

In January, the CHP arrested and booked Guerrero for driving a stolen vehicle and grand theft for allegedly stealing a CHP patrol car. Cleberg-Dickstein is hoping prosecutors in Solano County will take these cases seriously.

“We have her in custody. Let’s keep her in custody if she’s repeating these offenses,” Cleberg-Dickstein said.

Bail for Guerrero has been set at $15,000. However, the judge said should she makes bail, due to the allegations in Vallejo, she will be placed on electronic monitoring and home detention. She’s due back in court for her preliminary hearing later this month.

