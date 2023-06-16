Woman accused of stealing from Cranberry dentist’s office, Table 86 could face more charges

A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Cranberry Township dentist’s office and Hines Ward’s Table 86 could be facing more charges.

The owners of the dentist’s office told 11 News exclusively that they found another way their former clerk, Kimberly Cook, stole even more money from them and now she may face more charges.

“It’s just devastating it keeps getting worse,” said Erika Morrow with Generational Dental Associates.

Only Channel 11 was there when Cook walked out of court Friday for her preliminary hearing that was waived. We tried to question her about the allegations.

Cook used a fake name to get the job as a clerk at Generational Dental Associates, where police say she admitted to stealing more than $20,000 in cash. She entered cash payments as credit card payments.

Thursday, the owners made a new discovery.

“We have discovered that there were other ways she was taking the money, not just posting them as credit card payments, but also personal checks that didn’t exist,” Morrow explained.

In 2017, Cook was accused of stealing $73,000 from the Hines Ward Table 86 restaurant. Police say she was a server there and pocketed money by taking cash payments from customers but ringing them up as gift cards. She admitted to it and was charged.

However, the case was put on hold because the Butler District Attorney says Cook lied that she had a stroke and was recovering at a rehab facility. She allegedly forged medical excuses that she gave to her attorney – who then presented it to the DA’s office.

In a hearing last month, a judge revoked her bond and she was taken to jail.

Cook bailed out and her trial for Table 86 is scheduled for July. The DA says she could face more charges for lying to the court.

The owners of the dentist’s office said they don’t know how much more money was taken. They have a forensic analyst through their insurance company looking into it. Cranberry Township police are also investigating and may file more charges.

