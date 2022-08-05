Woman accused of stealing from family’s home after interviewing for nanny job, CMPD says

A woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing from a family’s home after she interviewed for a nanny position, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, interviewed for a nanny position at a home on Aug. 2. She later returned and used the backdoor to get back in to steal prescription drugs and sentimental items, CMPD said.

She is also accused of stealing while working as a child care provider for families.

Seltzer was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of breaking and entering

Two counts of larceny after breaking and entering

Uttering a forged instrument

Obtaining property by false pretense

Felony larceny

Misdemeanor larceny

