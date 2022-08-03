Woman accused of stealing French Bulldog puppy, trying to take another in Gwinnett County

Police arrested a Gwinnett County woman they say stole a French Bulldog puppy and tried to get away with stealing another one.

The two incidents happened an hour apart in the same parking lot.

According to investigators, Renae Tolbert spoke online with a victim and agreed to meet up off Centerville Highway in Snellville on July 26. Police said Tolbert asked the victim if she could hold the puppy.

Instead, police said she drove away with the puppy and without paying.

Investigators later learned a second victim met with Tolbert an hour earlier. The second victim told police Tolbert grabbed the dog and tried to leave. However, she stopped Tolbert in time and got the dog back.

Tolbert faces charges of robbery by sudden snatching and criminal robbery attempt.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on dog thefts involving French Bulldogs throughout the years.

The breed can cost thousands of dollars to buy and continues to grow in popularity.

According to the American Kennel Club, French Bulldogs ranked as the No. 2 breed on its 2021 Most Popular Dog Breed list.

Meanwhile Gwinnett police are urging anyone who buys or sells to make sure you complete the sell in a public place.

“We advise our residents to use the utmost caution during these transactions and to make sure that you know who the other person is whether you are a buyer or a seller.”

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Tolbert or a similar crime are asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300.

