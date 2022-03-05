Woman accused of stealing more than $100K from West Carrollton senior

Mar. 4—A Columbus area woman indicted Thursday is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a 75-year-old woman in West Carrollton.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Kenda Justine Munsour, 51, of Norwich Twp. near Hilliard.

She is scheduled to be arraigned March 17 for two counts of theft from an elderly or disabled adult.

She is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her family member, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The West Carrollton Police Department investigated the case, with the thefts reported to have happened between Aug. 31, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.