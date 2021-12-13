Woman accused of stealing more than $170,000 from Winneconne business over five years

WINNECONNE - A woman who worked as a bookkeeper for Critters Wolf River Sports and Woodeye's Bar and Grill has been accused of stealing more than $170,000 in five years.

Stephanie Arnett, 48, of Winneconne, wrote herself paychecks for greater amounts than they should have been, based on the hours she worked, and frequently gave herself multiple paychecks for the same time period, according to a criminal complaint filed in early December in Winnebago County.

Arnett has been charged with one count of theft in a business setting, a felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. She's scheduled to appear in court in January.

An investigation revealed at least 271 of Arnett's paychecks were too large for the hours she worked, with a total overpayment of about $26,000 from 2016 to 2021, plus another $16,000 she obtained by giving herself multiple paychecks, the complaint says.

Another employee at Critters Wolf River Sports and Woodeye's Bar and Grill, which operate as one business, became suspicious after noticing Arnett depositing checks multiple days in a row, the complaint says.

Arnett also wrote dozens of checks to herself she later documented in the business' records as payments to different vendors, totaling about $40,000 from 2016 to 2021, the complaint says. She also wrote checks to herself and labeled them "reimbursement," totaling more than $9,500.

A review of the business' bank records also found numerous direct transfers of money to different bank accounts held by Arnett, the complaint says.

When Arnett was confronted about the alleged thefts early in the investigation, she "seemed to acknowledge that she had accidentally inflated her paychecks and agreed to pay back the money," the complaint says, but "the loss at the time of that conversation was just a small fraction of the total that was later discovered."

The total amount taken without permission from the business by Arnett was more than $170,000, the complaint says.

