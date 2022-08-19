Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot is getting a break from house arrest so she can attend a Renaissance fair

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Natalie Musumeci
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Riley Williams is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol Riot.
Riley Williams is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol Riot.FBI; AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

  • A woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot has caught a lucky break.

  • Riley June Williams has been permitted to break her house arrest and attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

  • The 23-year-old woman has been under home detention since January 21, 2021.

A Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot has caught a lucky break and will be temporarily released from house arrest so she can attend a Renaissance fair this weekend.

Riley June Williams, who has been indicted on a slew of charges in connection to the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, was given the green light by a federal judge to break her house arrest to go to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire on Sunday, court documents show.

The 23-year-old woman has been under home detention since January 21, 2021.

The judge this week granted a motion by Williams' attorneys to allow her to attend the fair — where people are known to dress in medieval-style garb, drink mead, and chow down on turkey legs — for eight hours from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Lawyers for Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

According to an affidavit, an ex-boyfriend told authorities that Williams was involved in the Capitol riot.

The affidavit against Williams stated that the ex-lover told the authorities that Williams stole the laptop and planned to sell it to Russian intelligence agents.

In a series of messages on the social media site Discord, authorities say Williams wrote, "I STOLE SHIT FROM NANCY POLESI [sic]."

"I DOMT [sic] CARE I TOOK NANCY POLESIS [sic] HARD DRIVES I DONT CARE KILL ME," Williams allegedly posted.

Last year, Williams' attorney Lori Ulrich said that it was "regrettable" that her client took then-President Donald Trump's "bait and went inside the Capitol," but denied that she was responsible for stealing the laptop.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Woman Who Allegedly Took Nancy Pelosi's Laptop On Jan. 6 Gets 'Fair' Break From Arrest

    Riley Williams, a woman who allegedly stole items from the House speaker, will get an eight-hour break from her house arrest.

  • Judge approves request for release from house arrest for Riley Williams to attend Ren Faire

    Riley Williams is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 attack before later getting rid of it.

  • Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty

    A Texas woman who took a private plane to D.C. ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

  • Trump mulling motion to appoint ‘special master’ to review evidence from Mar-a-Lago search: attorney

    Former President Trump is considering filing a motion for a “special master” to review the evidence that the FBI obtained during its search at his Mar-a-Lago property last week. Trump’s lead counsel for the matter, James Trusty, told conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin on his show on Friday that the former president’s legal…

  • Kinzinger says Pompeo ‘did all of Donald Trump’s bidding’ while serving as secretary of State

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said on Friday that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “did all of [former President] Donald Trump’s bidding” while serving in the role. Kinzinger told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he and Pompeo, who previously served as a congressman from Kansas, are friends and worked together while they were both in Congress,…

  • Ralph Macchio Reveals the Secret to His Long-Lasting Marriage with His Wife Phyllis

    The star of Netflix's Cobra Kai and Karate Kid met his wife when they were teenagers. Today, Phyllis Fierro works as a nurse practitioner.

  • Authorities investigating after Iowa men found dead in camper in South Dakota

    Jason Michael Lucas, 45, of South Dakota and Iowa, and Jason Wayland Blunt, 46, of Iowa, were found dead in a camper in South Dakota on Thursday.

  • Trump legal counsel vows 'Fourth Amendment based' challenge to Mar-a-Lago raid 'very soon'

    An attorney for former President Trump said in an interview on the Mark Levin Show that they are preparing to file a Fourth Amendment-related legal challenge against the Department of Justice "very soon."

  • Guest Opinion: Wake up, Trump supporters

    You are among those who love, respect, and trust former President Trump. And, because I don’t see him the way you do, we don’t talk much anymore.

  • Map shows which states show the most support for Brittney Griner as the WNBA star seeks freedom from Russian prison

    The embattled WNBA superstar, who was first detained in February, appears to be receiving the most support from a handful of states in the South.

  • Taiwanese vanilla farmer fights to go solar

    STORY: In Taiwan, where land is at a premium, there's little space for sprawling wind and solar farms.Instead, farmers are finding room to install rooftop solar panels to help the island meets its renewable energy goals.The use of so-called "distributed" solar like this is growing in popularity, and it's also lucrative business.Tseng Tien-fu farms a high-value crop: vanilla.He exports most of it to Japan, but he's expanding as demand picks up elsewhere.However his plants take a while to mature, so he's turned his attention to another earning opportunity: solar energy.Tseng has installed dozens of solar panels on top of his greenhouses.They are arranged in rows so as to still allow some light to reach his plants.The government provides generous subsidies for the panels and is also obliged to buy the surplus electricity they produce.For Tseng, it helps bridge the gap between harvests.[Tseng Tie-Fu, Vanilla Farmer]'It takes a long time to grow vanilla before there are any crops, but we can sell (electricity) from solar panels to the government for 20 years as soon as they are installed and have an income from that. In other words, once the solar panels are finished, I immediately have income. So especially for plants like vanilla that take three years before there are any crops, I think (solar panels) are a very good combination.”Land shortages are one of Taiwan's biggest obstacles to renewable energy development,which is estimated to require around 10 times more land per unit of power than conventional power sources.Taiwan failed to meet its interim solar capacity target of 11.25 GW this year and has little room for maneuver as it tries to raise solar capacity to 20 GW by 2025.Agricultural land accounts for about a fifth of the densely populated island's total area.Juang Lao-Dar is the Director of Planning at the Taiwan Executive Yuan Council of Agriculture.“There are not a lot of big scale (solar energy installations), because Taiwan has no desert and Taiwan’s use of land is very dense. So while we are developing green energies, from the country’s perspective, we are more likely to plan solar energy facilities that don’t interfere with production, it’s the same for the agricultural sector.”Taiwan's problems are not unique.Governments across the world are trying to figure out how to minimize disruption, avoid conflict with farmers, and prevent biodiversity losses, as they try to decarbonize.In the U.S., dozens of wind and solar projects have been blocked amid concerns about the occupation of farmland.Developers in China – the world's biggest renewable energy market - are now being encouraged to make use of depleted mines, mountain slopes and deserts.

  • Lindsey Graham Loses Bid to Delay Testifying in Georgia Election Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- US Senator Lindsey Graham can’t delay testifying to a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election, a judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedWhite House Says Zelenskiy Should Join G-20 If Putin AttendsStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New

  • The NFL’s 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule

    What games are currently scheduled for Sunday Night Football in the 2022 NFL season?

  • Cooper Kupp or Justin Jefferson as WR1? Fantasy Footballers give their take

    The Fantasy Footballers joined Sports Seriously and discussed some of the biggest fantasy topics of the 2022 fantasy draft season.

  • Atlanta rapper Young Thug again denied bond in criminal case

    ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge on Thursday denied bond — again — for Atlanta rapper Young Thug, one of […] The post Atlanta rapper Young Thug again denied bond in criminal case appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Taco Bell Brings Back a Mexican Pizza...Sort of

    The fast-food chain can't keep its classic Mexican Pizza in stock so, of course, it's adding another one.

  • What to Watch Saturday: A new Hallmark movie + ‘Cold Case Files’ returns

    TV tonight: Three generations of women explore dating in the modern era in Hallmark’s “Dating the Delaneys.”

  • Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off 'Life Changing' Home Organization Makeover Ahead of Baby #2

    Heidi Montag Pratt tells PEOPLE how she worked with professional organizer Eryn Donaldson ahead of welcoming her second baby with husband Spencer Pratt

  • NASCAR Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen International

    Weather forecast, schedules for practice, qualifying and racing and other information for Saturday at Watkins Glen International.

  • 'Flash mob' ransacks 7-Eleven in Los Angeles

    Los Angeles police released video of a crowd ransacking a 7-Eleven and throwing merchandise at the store's clerk.