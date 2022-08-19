Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot is getting a break from house arrest so she can attend a Renaissance fair

Riley Williams is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol Riot. FBI; AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot has caught a lucky break.

Riley June Williams has been permitted to break her house arrest and attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.

The 23-year-old woman has been under home detention since January 21, 2021.

A Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot has caught a lucky break and will be temporarily released from house arrest so she can attend a Renaissance fair this weekend.

Riley June Williams, who has been indicted on a slew of charges in connection to the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol, was given the green light by a federal judge to break her house arrest to go to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire on Sunday, court documents show.

The 23-year-old woman has been under home detention since January 21, 2021.

The judge this week granted a motion by Williams' attorneys to allow her to attend the fair — where people are known to dress in medieval-style garb, drink mead, and chow down on turkey legs — for eight hours from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Lawyers for Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

According to an affidavit, an ex-boyfriend told authorities that Williams was involved in the Capitol riot.

The affidavit against Williams stated that the ex-lover told the authorities that Williams stole the laptop and planned to sell it to Russian intelligence agents.

In a series of messages on the social media site Discord, authorities say Williams wrote, "I STOLE SHIT FROM NANCY POLESI [sic]."

"I DOMT [sic] CARE I TOOK NANCY POLESIS [sic] HARD DRIVES I DONT CARE KILL ME," Williams allegedly posted.

Last year, Williams' attorney Lori Ulrich said that it was "regrettable" that her client took then-President Donald Trump's "bait and went inside the Capitol," but denied that she was responsible for stealing the laptop.

Read the original article on Business Insider