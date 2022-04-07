Woman accused of stealing nearly $10K in merchandise from several local stores

A woman was arrested on April 5 after police say she stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from several West Mifflin stores.

West Mifflin police said their detectives along with Robinson Township detectives have been investigating 35-year-old Carrie Ann Schuck of North Fayette for several months.

Shuck is accused of stealing over $9,500 of merchandise from Kohls, Target and Ulta.

She was taken into custody in the Century Plaza Shopping Center in West Mifflin, and is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

