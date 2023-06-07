Woman accused of stealing over $500 of merchandise from beauty supply store
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify a shoplifting suspect.
The woman pictured is accused of stealing over $500 in merchandise on May 22 from Mega Beauty Supply Store at 2196 Salem Road in Conyers.
The Sheriff’s Office said the woman left in a dark-colored Toyota SUV.
The rear license plate of the SUV was removed and a cover obscured the front license plate.
If you have information on her identity or a possible sighting of the vehicle, you are urged to contact Investigator Hunter at 770-278-8156 or marlon.hunter@rockdalecountyga.gov.
Due to the total value of the merchandise stolen, if she is arrested, she will be charged with a felony.
