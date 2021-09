Sep. 14—OXFORD — A Missouri woman has been arrested, accused of stealing merchandise from the clothing store where she worked.

Oxford police were dispatched to Rebel Rags on Sept. 12 to take a report about an employee stealing over $1,000 in merchandise. Braelynn Moore, 19, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested and charged with felony embezzlement.

During her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $5,000.

