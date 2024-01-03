Woman accused of stealing purse from back of chair at Hempfield Township restaurant

A woman from Columbus, Ohio is accused of stealing a purse from the back of a chair at a restaurant in Hempfield Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angelica Lee, 34, conspired with two others to steal the purse while leaving Edo Hibachi Steak House.

State police said Lee was walking directly behind the first coconspirator as she used her own purse to cover the victim’s purse and take it from the back of the chair.

The three perpetrators left the restaurant and left the area in an unknown direction.

The stolen purse and the belongings inside equate to around $1,200 in value.

State police in Greensburg are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man accused of attempted homicide at local Sheetz dies after arrest Steelers get huge T.J. Watt injury news Man suspected of murdering wife in Uniontown arrested at Las Vegas resort VIDEO: Sara Innamorato sworn in as Allegheny County’s first female county executive DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts