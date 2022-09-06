Woman accused of stealing Shelby police cruiser, leading police on chase into Gastonia

A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a Shelby police cruiser and leading officers on a high-speed chase late Sunday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the woman got into an open Shelby police car while an officer was speaking to someone else and took off. Investigators said she drove up U.S. 74 from Shelby into Gastonia. She reached speeds of 140 mph, according to police.

Troopers used stop sticks to flatten the car’s tires, and authorities said the woman then drove into the parking lot of the Mr. Tire on West Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia.

Investigators said she refused to leave the car, so when police tried to arrest her, they had to smash the window to do so.

The Highway Patrol says they are glad traffic was light on the roads at the time of the crash.

Police lights

