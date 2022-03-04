Woman accused of stealing tens of thousands from West Carrollton senior

Mar. 4—A Columbus area woman indicted Thursday is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an older woman in West Carrollton.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Kenda Justine Munsour, 51, of Norwich Twp. near Hilliard.

She is scheduled to be arraigned March 17 for two counts of theft from an elderly or disabled adult.

Each count is for an amount stolen between $37,500 and $150,000, according to the indictment.

The West Carrollton Police Department investigated the case, with the thefts reported to have happened between Aug. 31, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

We are working to learn more about the case against Munsour.