Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from ex

Jul. 6—AMESBURY — A local woman accused of opening a charge card under her ex-boyfriend's name and then ringing up more than $8,000 in purchases faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of larceny and identity theft charges.

Heather McDonald, 30, of Powderhouse Court, was also charged with intimidating a witness after police say she threatened to tell police that the victim beat up her while they were together, according to Newburyport District Court records.

Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold McDonald on $2,500 cash bail during her arraignment Tuesday morning saying that she faced a lengthy prison sentence if convicted and had done something similar in the past.

McDonald's court-appointed attorney, Anthony Papoulias, said her client was given permission to use the victim's American Express card. He also said the victim abused her during their relationship and made up the entire crime in retaliation for her saying she would not take his abuse any longer.

Doyle denied Cosmo's request for bail and released her on personal recognizance. She is due back in court on Aug. 24 for a pretrial hearing.

Amesbury police Detective Raymond Landry spoke to the victim several times in June. McDonald, according to Landry's report, charged $8,871 before the victim canceled the card.

Landry checked the phone number used to open the account and learned it belonged to McDonald. He also saw text messages McDonald sent the victim admitting she opened the charge card under his name.

Landry reached McDonald on July 1 who told the detective she opened the account years earlier. That prompted Landry to tell her she would be charged with identify fraud. When Landry told the victim he would be charging his ex-girlfriend, the victim told Landry that she had been sending him photos of herself.

"And messages that she was going to tell the police that he was physically abusing her. I asked (the victim) to send me the photos as well as the messages that he had just received from Heather. Based on this new information, I am also charging Heather with intimidation of a witness," Landry wrote in his report.

Landry's report shows that American Express voided the charges against the alleged victim.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

