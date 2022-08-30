Woman accused of stealing thousands from Kettering business

Aug. 30—A Kettering woman indicted Monday is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Singer Vaughn Electric.

Jodi M. Piersall, 37, was issued a summons to appear for her Sept. 13 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. She is charged with felony counts of grand theft and theft and one misdemeanor count of misuse of credit cards.

The thefts happened between Jan. 1, 2020, and April 8 of this year at the electrician business at 2715 Culver Ave. in Kettering. The thefts involved sums between $16,000 and $300,000, according to Piersall's indictment.

We are working to learn more about the charges against Piersall and will update this report.