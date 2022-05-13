Woman accused of stealing thousands in merchandise from two Jacksonville Targets

Samantha Mathers
The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is looking to identify a woman believed to be behind grand thefts at two Targets.

On March 17, investigators say a woman stole over $1,600 worth of merchandise from the Target on Marsh Landing Parkway. The incident was captured on store surveillance video.

The woman is accused of filling her shopping cart with clothes, a Nutri Bullet, a baby carrier, a baby swing, as well as several Shark vacuums, and a Bissel carpet upholstery cleaner. Police say she paid for a handful of things at a self-checkout register but failed to pay for the rest, totaling $1,622.94 in stolen goods.

The woman left the store and drove off in a silver BMW SUV with an unknown Florida tag.

JBPD said the woman did the same thing at a Jacksonville Target.

If you have any information on this individual please call Det. Santiago at (904) 247-6341 or email ysantiago@jaxbchfl.net.

