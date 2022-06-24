Woman accused of stealing U-Haul in Monroeville to drive while stealing from retail stores

A warrant is out for the arrest of Courtney Kish. She’s accused of stealing a U-Haul from Monroeville and using it with her wife, Hayley Kish, to steal merchandise from retail stores.

Channel 11 interviewed the duo last year, when they say their car was stolen while trying to help a man flagging down cars on the Parkway East. He was involved in a crime spree, and they were victims at the time.

“We live in a crazy world, so I guess it doesn’t surprise me that people are doing crazy stuff like that,” Andrew Lewis tells Channel 11.

Now the couple is accused In a crime spree, hitting nearly a dozen stores, including an Auto Zone along McKnight Road in Ross Township. Our sources tell us it’s a bold move because it was all clearly caught on camera.

“Yeah, it’s crazy for sure,” Amber Everhardt tells Channel 11. “I don’t know how ... they got away with that one.”

“It’s kind of funny, but I hope they get caught, there are cameras everywhere,” Lewis added.

The stolen U-Haul was seen on license plate readers in the area of east Pittsburgh, East McKeesport, Turtle Creek and North Versailles. Police say the van has a distinct band of multi-colored tape around the right side mirror that may help it stand out.

The people we talked to say there’s no doubt their shopping spree will soon come to an end.

“I just think it’s really risky of them to do,” Chloe Vogel tells Channel 11. “They’re probably going to get caught.”

“If you see people in a U-Haul, don’t let them in,” Lewis jokes.

If you recognize the woman or the stolen U-Haul, give police a call.

