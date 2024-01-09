Woman accused of swindling $8,000 in rent scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –A former employee of a Memphis apartment complex is accused of swindling several people out of their rent money and renting out homes that were not available.

Erica Norris was booked in the Shelby County Jail Monday on a charge of theft of property and a computer crime in the most recent case at The Lakes at Ridgeway apartments.

The victim said she received a text from someone she thought was with the leasing office reminding her to pay her rent. The victim made a $1,200 payment through Cash App but later found out her rent had not been paid.

The leasing office said the phone number used to send the text message belonged to Norris and that she no longer worked at the apartment complex.

14-year-old hit with nearly 50 charges including carjacking, robbery

Police said they discovered multiple reports filed where Norris scammed other people using the same scheme and the same phone number.

Court records show last year, Norris was charged with theft of property after she allegedly pretended to work for a rental company and scammed a friend who was trying to rent a house out of $2,900.

Norris is also accused of taking more than $3,000 in rent money and move-in fees from two new tenants at The Lakes at Ridgeway and depositing the money in her personal bank account.

135 chickens, dog confiscated from Memphis duplex

Police said Norris was able to steal $1,200 from a prospective tenant at the Cordova Creek Apartments even though she never worked there.

Norris is being held on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.