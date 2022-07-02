Woman accused of swinging machete at ex-boyfriend

Jul. 1—An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed a 30-year-old woman was arrested after she was accused of hitting her ex-boyfriend in the nose with a lid to a cooking pot and swung a machete that was a few inches from his head.

Saraisa Ruiz, 30, was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on June 28 on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 3:31 a.m. June 28 in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, the affidavit stated.

Officers made contact with Christian Ayala, who told police that his ex-girlfriend had swung a lid to a cooking pot that struck the bridge of his nose. Ruiz also swung a machete toward him that was a few inches away from his head that never made contact.

Ayala told officers that he was placed in fear for his life at the time of the assault. Officers saw the injury to Ayala's nose that was consistent with his statements.

Officers made contact with Ruiz inside the apartment, the affidavit stated. Under Miranda, Ruiz denied using a machete or a lid to a cooking pot to assault him, but admitted to throwing her phone and a notebook at him.

Ruiz has one bond totaling $25,000 and she was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.