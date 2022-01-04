Woman accused of taking $30,000 from Glastonbury home

Jan. 4—A Newington woman is accused of stealing a large amount of cash, valuable silver coins, and a firearm from the Glastonbury home of an acquaintance in 2020, according to police.

The woman, Lea Norton, 34, was charged Dec. 23 with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, and stealing a firearm.

She was released on $50,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Jan. 20.

The affidavit supporting her arrest provides the following details:

On Oct. 20, 2020, a man reported to police that he discovered $30,000 in cash and $10,000 worth of silver coins was missing from his attic.

The attic lock had been moved, and the piece of paper containing the lock combination was crumpled up in his desk, the man said.

A revolver and some prescription medications were missing from his bedroom too, he said.

A few days later the man told police he suspected Norton was responsible. He met Norton in June 2020 and hired her to help with housework for about nine weeks.

By October the arrangement was over, but Norton had stopped by the house unexpectedly a couple days before the theft. She could have been trying to find out when he would be home, the man suggested.

He additionally told police that Norton had never been in the attic, but admitted he had joked with her in the past about keeping silver there.

On Nov. 10, 2020, police spoke to Norton's ex-boyfriend, who said when they dated, Norton never had any money. In recent days, though, she appeared to have acquired a "small fortune" and was posting on Facebook about purchasing a new TV and clothes and taking a vacation to California.

At the time he was unwilling to directly say Norton had committed the theft. However, in a second phone call, he said Norton talked about committing a burglary and asked him to join. He refused and told her to move out instead, he said.

When police spoke to Norton she denied stealing anything. She did go to the Glastonbury man's house around the day of the burglary, but it was to get a legal document. She was there for only three to five minutes, Norton said.

Story continues

It wasn't until 2021 that police were able to obtain a DNA sample from Norton to see if she had gone into the attic. Norton told police they shouldn't find her DNA there.

A DNA analysis of the lock on the attic turned up three contributors, with one of them likely being Norton.

An analysis of the paper where the lock combination was written also revealed it was highly likely that Norton had touched it.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.