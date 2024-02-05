Woman accused of taking gun in deadly St. Petersburg shooting

A woman has been accused of removing a gun from the apartment of a man who was charged in a deadly shooting in St. Petersburg last year, according to arrest records.

Sherina McCray, 39, was booked at the Pinellas County Jail on Saturday. Records show she was released after posting bond the next day.

According to an arrest affidavit from the St. Petersburg Police Department, McCray removed a gun from Kevin Lassiter’s apartment after he was arrested in the shooting death of Derrick D. Mims last year. The report states that Lassiter, 33, called McCray from jail on May 23.

During the call, Lassiter tells McCray that she needs to “go clear that out ASAP,” referring to the apartment, the report states. When McCray asks if it is urgent, Lassiter says, “Yes. Immediately. You gotta put your mind together is what I’m telling you. They talking about they got a warrant for all this stuff so you already know what they’re going to do.”

Lassiter tells McCray to get three things that police believe are a gun, money and drugs. Lassiter tells McCray to get “the thing that protects us,” the report states.

Police say McCray admitted going to the apartment but denied taking anything other than money. In jail calls, she says she plans to install a safe in her house and acknowledges that she has “that” gun, the report states.

Two informants in the jail told police that Lassiter told McCray to get the gun and that she did so. One informant, who police say later died of an overdose after being released from the jail, said that after it was known that an informant came forward, McCray messaged with another inmate about the cooperation.

Both informants also told police that McCray was planning to lie about an alibi for Lassiter. Jail calls reveal plans to work on an alibi, the report states.

Lassiter was arrested on May 24 on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Derrick D. Mims. Lassiter’s uncle, 26-year-old Troy Lassiter, is facing a charge of being a principal to first-degree murder.

The shooting took place at the Baypointe Preserve apartments, 11901 Fourth St. N. in St. Petersburg, on May 19. When police arrived, they found Mims in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

According to court records for Kevin Lassiter, a witness told police that she believed Mims was shot in retaliation for a home invasion that occurred in Bradenton. During that incident, Troy Lassiter was alleged to have been tied up with his girlfriend and children.

Court records do not show that Mims was ever charged in that incident.

Records show that both Kevin and Troy Lassiter are being held at the Pinellas County Jail as they await trial.