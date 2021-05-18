Woman accused of taking meth into jail pleads

Michael Moser, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
·3 min read

May 17—A Cumberland County woman with a history of criminal offenses to feed her drug habit entered a guilty plea to taking a controlled substance into the jail.

Sara Danielle Turner, 56, pleaded guilty to a single count of introducing contraband (methamphetamine) into the Justice Center and received a three-year prison sentence to be served at 30%.

Turner was arrested on an unrelated charge and while being processed into the jail on June 8, 2019, was discovered in possession of the drug.

The sentence is to be served consecutive to an eight-year prison sentence she is currently serving for possession of methamphetamine. She must complete that sentence before starting to serve the three-year sentence. She will be given credit for days in jail since her arrest June 29, 2020, on the latest charge.

In other cases on the docket, the following pleas were entered:

—Larry Darnell Durbin, 45, charged with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and was sentenced to five years in prison to serve as a Range 1 offender at 30 percent. Durbin received credit for 211 days served in jail. Remaining charges were dropped. The charge stems from a May 9, 2019, arrest following investigation by CPD Ptls. Tyrel Lorenz and Keith Sadula.

—Tommy Carl Melton, 66, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, was fined $2,000, is to pay court costs and was given credit for 23 days already served in jail. The charge stems from a traffic stop for no license plate light by CCSO Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Henderson on Jan. 29, 2020.

—Cassandra Danielle Walker, 25, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine occurring on March 19, 2019, pleaded guilty to selling less than .5 grams of methamphetamine and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation at 30 percent, She was fined $2,000 and must contribute $100 to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office drug fund. The arrest stems from an undercover drug buy.

—Chase Michael Anthony Welch, 20, charged with possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Welch was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs.

—Sergio Romo, 24, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony possession of marijuana and simple possession of marijuana and was granted judicial diversion. Romo was placed on supervised probation for two years and is to pay fine and court costs. The charges stem from a July 18, 2020, arrest by Crossville Police who were called to Hillcrest Dr. to investigate a car stopped in the roadway, A resulting search yielded 43 grams of marijuana.

—Tassie Kay Herron, 44, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted simple possession of methamphetamine occurring no May 4, 2020, and received a six-month suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com

Recommended Stories

  • Why do we hate the sound of our own voices?

    Your voice, when played back to you, can sound unrecognizable. GeorgePeters/Getty ImagesAs a surgeon who specializes in treating patients with voice problems, I routinely record my patients speaking. For me, these recordings are incredibly valuable. They allow me to track slight changes in their voices from visit to visit, and it helps confirm whether surgery or voice therapy led to improvements. Yet I’m surprised by how difficult these sessions can be for my patients. Many become visibly uncomfortable upon hearing their voice played back to them. “Do I really sound like that?” they wonder, wincing. (Yes, you do.) Some become so unsettled they refuse outright to listen to the recording – much less go over the subtle changes I want to highlight. The discomfort we have over hearing our voices in audio recordings is probably due to a mix of physiology and psychology. For one, the sound from an audio recording is transmitted differently to your brain than the sound generated when you speak. When listening to a recording of your voice, the sound travels through the air and into your ears – what’s referred to as “air conduction.” The sound energy vibrates the ear drum and small ear bones. These bones then transmit the sound vibrations to the cochlea, which stimulates nerve axons that send the auditory signal to the brain. However, when you speak, the sound from your voice reaches the inner ear in a different way. While some of the sound is transmitted through air conduction, much of the sound is internally conducted directly through your skull bones. When you hear your own voice when you speak, it’s due to a blend of both external and internal conduction, and internal bone conduction appears to boost the lower frequencies. For this reason, people generally perceive their voice as deeper and richer when they speak. The recorded voice, in comparison, can sound thinner and higher pitched, which many find cringeworthy. There’s a second reason hearing a recording of your voice can be so disconcerting. It really is a new voice – one that exposes a difference between your self-perception and reality. Because your voice is unique and an important component of self-identity, this mismatch can be jarring. Suddenly you realize other people have been hearing something else all along. Even though we may actually sound more like our recorded voice to others, I think the reason so many of us squirm upon hearing it is not that the recorded voice is necessarily worse than our perceived voice. Instead, we’re simply more used to hearing ourselves sound a certain way. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] A study published in 2005 had patients with voice problems rate their own voices when presented with recordings of them. They also had clinicians rate the voices. The researchers found that patients, across the board, tended to more negatively rate the quality of their recorded voice compared with the objective assessments of clinicians. So if the voice in your head castigates the voice coming out of a recording device, it’s probably your inner critic overreacting – and you’re judging yourself a bit too harshly.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Neel Bhatt, University of Washington. Read more:Why does pizza taste so good?Cracking the mystery of the ‘Worldwide Hum’ Neel Bhatt does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • An officer brought lollipops into Jasper Co. prison. They were laced with meth, cops ​say

    A contraband officer noticed some candy wrappers looked tampered with.

  • Gunman hides in woman’s trunk, shoots at her as she enters women’s clinic, Texas cops say

    A protester outside the facility fired at the gunman, police say.

  • Body found in orchard in Fresno County, homicide investigation underway

    The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was found dead in an orchard as Anthony Padilla, 39, of Fresno.

  • ‘Covid casino’ case collapses as police in Canada accused of stealing watches

    Owner of mansion allegedly used for illegal gambling during pandemic won’t face charges after police accused of theft and planting evidence York region police in Ontario said they were carrying out a ‘thorough investigation’ of the allegations. Photograph: Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock A police investigation into an alleged underground casino operating out of a mansion north of Toronto has fallen apart after officers were accused of stealing two luxury watches and planting evidence. Police in Ontario said in September they had seized more than $10m in assets, firearms, cash and liquor as part of a months-long investigation into illegal gambling. Twenty-nine people were arrested, including the owner of the mansion, Wei Wei, who faced nine charges related to selling liquor without a permit, illegally possessing a firearm and operating a gambling establishment. But last week prosecutors quietly withdrew the charges against Wei, the Toronto Star reported. Police said the basement of the mansion – now on sale for C$9.9m (US$8.2m) – had been transformed into a clandestine casino and spa, where patrons did not observe coronavirus protocols. But after reviewing police photos and video, Wei’s defence team said they found instances of theft and evidence tampering by officers. According to Wei’s lawyer Danielle Robitaille, two luxury watches were seen in photographs and video recorded by York regional police officers in one of the mansion’s bedrooms. But in footage from the following days, the watches were no longer visible. Wei’s defence team says the police never logged the watches as evidence and have demanded their return. Over the weekend, Robitaille filed a formal complaint with the civilian police oversight body over the “serious misconduct and abuse of authority” by York regional police. During the raid, police seized a number of firearms, including an AR-15 rifle and a handgun. Robitaille alleges that police planted a gun holster in Wei’s bedroom in an apparent attempt to link the homeowner to 11 weapons found on the premises. “Mr Wei is very relieved this ordeal is over and now that the charges have been withdrawn,” Robitaille told the Toronto Star. Wei has agreed to a peace bond and is unable to enter any gaming establishments in the province. Prosecutors also dropped charges against Wei’s ex-wife and the co-owner of the mansion, Xiang Yue Chen, 48. Prosecutors also stayed charges against Wei’s daughter. Wei Dong, believed to be the casino’s manager, still faces criminal charges relating to the illegal casino and the guns found in the mansion. York region police said they were carrying out a “thorough investigation” of the allegations.

  • IGN employees press bosses to restore deleted article on Palestinian relief

    A group of editorial employees at gaming outlet IGN is calling for corporate management to restore a deleted article that had urged support for the Palestinians. Why it matters: The controversy over an unexpected public plea for Palestinian relief from the world's biggest video game media outlet has now become a dispute over the limits of editorial freedom.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The letter, signed by more than 60 current IGN staffers, was sent to upper management at IGN and parent companies J2 Global and Ziff Davis on Monday afternoon. It called for accountability regarding the post's deletion, which angered staff.What they're saying: "[T]his was a clear instance of corporate overreach and demonstrated blatant disregard for the most basic standards of journalistic integrity and editorial independence," the letter states.The letter also states that the article's removal on Saturday without public explanation was "against our usual policy."The deletion of articles for any news organization is a fraught process, often testing the expected wall between editorial and business interests.Representatives from IGN parent company Ziff Davis have not responded to Axios' requests for comment about this situation.Between the lines: On Friday, IGN published an article headlined "How To Help Palestinian Civilians," which described suffering by Palestinians "due to Israeli forces" before listing charities to provide relief aid to Palestinians.Initial response from readers on social media appeared to be positive, but, in a now-deleted post, licensed affiliate IGN Israel called the post "misleading."The IGN article was first altered on Saturday to remove the image of a Palestinian flag, and it was deleted without comment early on Sunday.At 2:21 am ET on Monday morning, IGN's twitter feed posted an unsigned statement that noted, in part, that "[b]y highlighting only one population, the post mistakenly left the impression that we were politically aligned with one side."The staff letter calls for the deleted article to be restored, potentially incorporating feedback from management. It also says the people who deleted the post should "accept that responsibility publicly." The letter says the article had been pulled by "upper management," not by editorial staff.Go deeper:U.S. gaming outlets remove posts supporting PalestiniansBlinken says he hasn't seen evidence Hamas was in AP building Israel struckMost of Congress silent on Israeli-Palestinian fightingMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • President Biden, Vice President Harris release 2020 federal tax returns

    Biden's transparency on taxes continues a break from former President Donald Trump, who refused to release his tax returns as president.

  • Former Minnesota police officer to go on trial on Dec. 6 for shooting Daunte Wright

    The white Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis last month will go on trial beginning on Dec. 6, a state judge ruled on Monday. Kimberly Potter, 48, was captured on her colleagues' body-worn camera attempting to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant in the suburban city of Brooklyn Center on April 11 after pulling him over because he had an air freshener hanging from his rear-view mirror. The video shows Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, shouting "Taser!" while pointing her handgun at Wright, who was attempting to get back behind the steering wheel.

  • FAA proposes combined $100,000 in fines for 4 unruly plane passengers, including man who tried to enter the cockpit

    Earlier this year, the FAA tightened restrictions on unruly passengers who refuse to follow crew members' instructions on commercial flights.

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Trump officials used secret terrorism unit to question lawyers at border, report claims

    Redacted documents show link between operations in San Diego and El Paso

  • Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

    Left-wing senator has previously called US support for Israel into question, including on issue of settlements in occupied territories

  • Idaho seeks to kill more than 1,000 wolves as scientists urge Biden to restore animals’ endangered status

    More than a hundred scientists says wolf population not fully recovered in letter to interior secretary Deb Haaland

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

    Progressive congresswoman says on Twitter that ‘apartheid states are not democracies’ amidst ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine

  • Fauci says Covid has revealed just how racist America is

    Pandemic has ‘shone a bright light on our own society’s failings’, says leading epidemiologist

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Former US child star Ricky Schroder films himself harassing Costco staff over mask rules

    Silver Spoons actor insisted he should be allowed into store without mask

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.

  • Biden news - live: President says Covid fight ‘not done yet’ as Cheney warns GOP direction is ‘dangerous’

    Follow below for all the latest updates from Washington and beyond

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’