Woman accused of taking meth into jail pleads

May 17—A Cumberland County woman with a history of criminal offenses to feed her drug habit entered a guilty plea to taking a controlled substance into the jail.

Sara Danielle Turner, 56, pleaded guilty to a single count of introducing contraband (methamphetamine) into the Justice Center and received a three-year prison sentence to be served at 30%.

Turner was arrested on an unrelated charge and while being processed into the jail on June 8, 2019, was discovered in possession of the drug.

The sentence is to be served consecutive to an eight-year prison sentence she is currently serving for possession of methamphetamine. She must complete that sentence before starting to serve the three-year sentence. She will be given credit for days in jail since her arrest June 29, 2020, on the latest charge.

In other cases on the docket, the following pleas were entered:

—Larry Darnell Durbin, 45, charged with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and was sentenced to five years in prison to serve as a Range 1 offender at 30 percent. Durbin received credit for 211 days served in jail. Remaining charges were dropped. The charge stems from a May 9, 2019, arrest following investigation by CPD Ptls. Tyrel Lorenz and Keith Sadula.

—Tommy Carl Melton, 66, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, was fined $2,000, is to pay court costs and was given credit for 23 days already served in jail. The charge stems from a traffic stop for no license plate light by CCSO Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Henderson on Jan. 29, 2020.

—Cassandra Danielle Walker, 25, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine occurring on March 19, 2019, pleaded guilty to selling less than .5 grams of methamphetamine and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation at 30 percent, She was fined $2,000 and must contribute $100 to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office drug fund. The arrest stems from an undercover drug buy.

—Chase Michael Anthony Welch, 20, charged with possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Welch was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs.

—Sergio Romo, 24, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony possession of marijuana and simple possession of marijuana and was granted judicial diversion. Romo was placed on supervised probation for two years and is to pay fine and court costs. The charges stem from a July 18, 2020, arrest by Crossville Police who were called to Hillcrest Dr. to investigate a car stopped in the roadway, A resulting search yielded 43 grams of marijuana.

—Tassie Kay Herron, 44, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted simple possession of methamphetamine occurring no May 4, 2020, and received a six-month suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

