Woman accused of threatening to burn down mother’s house, kicking deputy in Lucerne Valley

A 56-year-old woman is suspected of threatening to burn down her mother’s Lucerne Valley home and kicking a deputy who responded to the call.

At 7:21 p.m. on Monday deputies responded to the 30800 block of Amber Road in Lucerne Valley.

When deputies arrived, they learned that Jamie Bytheway, of Mill Valley, was visiting her 79-year-old mother when they began to argue.

Scared for her safety, the mother locked Bytheway out of the house. Her daughter then shattered the kitchen window and texted her mom that she was going to burn the house down, sheriff’s officials said.

The mother hid inside her house and called 911 for help, police said.

With deputies at the scene, Bytheway refused to get in the back seat of a sheriff’s vehicle then kicked one of the arresting officers in the shoulder, authorities said.

Bytheway was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, vandalism, and obstructing a peace officer, sheriff’s officials reported.

Bytheway remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $40,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Victor Valley sheriff’s station at (760) 552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

