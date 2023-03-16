Woman accused of threatening hospital staff

Mar. 16—MANKATO — A St. Peter woman is accused of threatening hospital emergency room staff and damaging property Monday in Mankato.

Gjedaiah Honesty Avidan, 47, was charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for property damage and three misdemeanors for assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A direct care nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System's hospital told police she walked into Avidan's room Monday in the behavioral unit and heard the patient ask for a straw to drink a glass of water. The nurse told her she couldn't use a straw in the unit, according to a complaint, and Avidan grew "verbally aggressive."

The nurse said Avidan grabbed her scrub shirt, threw the water at her and threatened to kill her and others in the unit. Avidan reportedly ran out of the room and went into a conference room, where she threw a cup of water at another person while staff waited for security.

Once a security guard arrived, the complaint states, Avidan tried to bite him. She reportedly broke an emergency telephone and television in the conference room, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

Her initial appearance in court is set for March 23.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola