A woman is accused of threatening to kill a flight attendant after falling asleep in an Alaska Airlines flight bathroom

Alaska Airlines said a flight was forced to land early on Friday so an unruly passenger could be deplaned and arrested. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

An Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco to Chicago was forced to land in Kansas City early Friday.

One passenger was removed and arrested on a felony charge of interfering with a flight crew.

Chloe DaSilva, 32, threatened to kill a flight attendant, court documents said.

A woman was charged on Monday with a felony and accused of making death threats against at least one flight attendant during a flight from San Francisco to Chicago that was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City.

An Alaska Airlines flight landed in Kansas City just after 4 a.m. on April 7 after Chloe DaSilva, 32, swore repeatedly at flight attendants and made death threats, authorities said Monday.

DaSilva interrupted flight attendants during an introductory safety presentation and banged on overhead compartments after crew members told her the plane was full and she couldn't switch seats, federal court documents said.

Witnesses told investigators that she later fell asleep in the bathroom and flight attendants left her there to avoid more disruption, the court documents said. She eventually woke up and threatened the life of at least one flight attendant, leading crew members and passengers to restrain her with zip ties, according to witness accounts in the documents.

When the pilots learned of the incidents, they landed the plane and removed DaSilva out of safety concerns, the Department of Justice said in a statement. The flight landed in Kansas City, where DaSilva was detained before a court appearance Monday on a felony charge of interfering with a flight crew.

"Alaska Airlines Flight 456 from San Francisco to Chicago O'Hare on April 7 diverted to Kansas City due to a disruptive guest on board who also made threatening comments against the crew," Alaska Airlines said in a statement to Insider. "After landing, the guest was removed from the aircraft by local law enforcement officers. The flight then continued onto Chicago without any further incident."

Multiple witnesses told authorities that they saw or heard DaSilva tell at least one flight attendant that she would "kill" them if they did not leave her alone. One passenger switched places with a mother and infant seated in front of DaSilva out of concern for their safety, court documents said.

DaSilva's attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

