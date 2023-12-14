Woman accused of threatening to kill Georgia T.J. Maxx employee after being caught shoplifting

A woman is behind bars after officials say she threatened a T.J. Maxx employee when she was accused of stealing.

Floyd County sheriff officials said on Monday that Lakendria Slaton was taken into custody in connection to the incident that happened in October.

According to the report, on Oct. 28, Slaton took several clothing items from T.J. Maxx. Altogether, the items were valued at $106.94.

When Slaton tried to leave the store without paying, officials said a store employee tried to stop her. According to the report, Slaton told the employee she would kill them.

Authorities did not specify why it took so long to arrest Slaton.

Slaton was charged with terrorist threats and acts and theft by shoplifting, both misdemeanor charges.

