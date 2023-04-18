Woman accused of threats of shooting up New Rochelle bar/restaurant

A Bronx woman is accused of making a threat in text messages including to "shoot up" a New Rochelle restaurant and sports bar, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Jayleen Mota, 21, was arrested Sunday and is charged with making threatening interstate communication, in a complaint filed in White Plains federal court, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams’s office said in a statement Monday.

The U.S. Attorney's office alleges that on Saturday the New Rochelle police got a call from someone who had received an initial text message from an unknown person, later identified as Mota, making the threat to "shoot up" a bar and restaurant on LeCount Place. The text also allegedly stated there would be a “massacre” and “lots of people are going down.” The complaint alleges that a subsequent text message said that “[t]odays a busy night because of the game DON’T TAKE ME AS A JOKE lots of people will die DON’T CALL THE STORE AND RUIN MY PLANS I’m gonna make the news.”

The police said they received a call on the same day from another person who had received a text message from an unknown person that made similar threats.

Police took the phone number from which the text-message threats were sent and allegedly traced it to Mota, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

On Saturday evening, according to the statement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and police used a search warrant at Mota’s apartment and found Mota and the cellphone from which she is accused of sending the threats.

According to a document that is part of the complaint, Mota was recently hired by the restaurant that was the victim of the threats.

The lawyer representing Mota declined to comment at this time.

Robert Gazzola, New Rochelle police commissioner, in the statement commended New Rochelle officers and the other branches of law enforcement involved in the investigation.

“They worked quickly and diligently to identify and arrest the individual who allegedly made threats of mass violence directed at a local New Rochelle restaurant. It is a testament to the professional cooperation that exists in law enforcement today,” Gazzola said. “The New Rochelle Police Department does not tolerate such acts and will make every effort to identify and arrest anyone making such threats.”

